}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Sanders Finds Newest College Home

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
6 foot 6 former Eastern star Maliq Sanders has found his new home. Sanders is headed back to NJ, moving from Shepherd to Rowan.He spent three seasons at the D-2 levelLast season he averaged 3.2 ppg...

