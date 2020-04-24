News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-24 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Sanborn Makes Pick

Andrew Sanborn
Andrew Sanborn
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

5 foot 10 Union two sport star Andrew Sanborn has made his college choice.Sanborn has decided to play football at D-2 American International.This season on the hardwood he led the Farmers to a 14-1...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}