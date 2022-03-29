Samoura makes college pick
6 foot 5 Peddie postgrad Sheick Samoura has made his college pick.Samoura has decided to attend Air Force Academy.he came to Peddie for his postgrad season from Fuquay Varina in North Carolina.As a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news