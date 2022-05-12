Salvatore makes college pick
5 foot 10 Middlesex senior Mike Salvatore has made his college pick.Salvatore has decided to attend MisericordiaThis season he averaged 24 ppg going for 42 in a win over Piscataway Tech.He was good...
