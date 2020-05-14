News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 09:32:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Salnave Finds New College Home

Ray Salnave
Ray Salnave
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Former Monmouth guard Ray Salnave has found his next college home.Salnave is transferring to Depaul and as a graduate transfer he will be eligible immediately at his new school.He scored over 1,000...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}