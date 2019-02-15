Ticker
Sacco Makes Pick

Joey Sacco
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
5 foot 11 Ocean City Sr. Joey Sacco has made his college plans.Sacco has decided to attend Vassar College.This season he has led the Red Raiders to an 18-3 record while averaging 13.1 ppg. He had a...

