Sacco Makes Pick
5 foot 11 Ocean City Sr. Joey Sacco has made his college plans.Sacco has decided to attend Vassar College.This season he has led the Red Raiders to an 18-3 record while averaging 13.1 ppg. He had a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news