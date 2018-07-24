RVCC Men's Head Basketball Coach Kevin Ryan will step down from his position for the upcoming 2018/19 Winter season. Ryan leaves with six very successful seasons under his belt, five consecutive post-season apperances since 2013 and 100 wins since the beginning of his tenure.

One of the staples of Ryan's program has always been Family. Ryan took that mindset into a struggling men's basketball program in 2012, turning the Golden Lions into a constant contender in the Garden State Athletic Conference and Region XIX. Once an unknown school to many in the basketball community, Coach Kev has made Raritan Valley a desired destination for some of N.J.'s best high school basketball talent. One of the many reasons is his ability to prepare his players for transfer opportunities into four year schools after their time at RVCC. Over 10 of his former players have received full scholarships to schools such as Nyack College, Holy Family University, Clarion University, American International College, and Lincoln University among others. Over 20 former players have continued their playing careers at places such as Montclair State, Cabrini, Delaware Valley, Kean, Centenary, and New Jersey City University. Under his guidance, RVCC has produced 4 NJCAA All-Americans, 4 Region XIX Players of the Year, 10 All-Region XIX Players, and 15 GSAC All-Conference Players.

Ryan states: "I am extremely grateful for being able to lead the RVCC Men’s Basketball team for the past 6 years. I want to thank my former boss Amanda DeMartino for giving me this opportunity 6 years ago. I want to thank my current boss George Eversmann for all his help this past year. I want to thank my former Assistant Coach Phil Herro and current coaching staff Lou Mercer and Daeshawn Batts for their continued support for the past 6 years. Lastly, I want to thank all of my former players for allowing me the opportunity to coach you all. I will forever cherish my relationships with you all."

The 2017/18 Lions finished off their season 22-10 after falling to Morris 91-80 in the Region 19 playoffs, marking Ryan's 2nd 20 plus win campaign, the first of which came during the '13-'14 season.

George Eversmann, RVCC Athletic Director, states: "On behalf of Raritan Valley Community College and it’s Athletics Department I would like to thank Kevin for his years of service and dedication to our basketball program. Kevin has been able to elevate our program from relative obscurity to a well respected national and regional powerhouse producing several NJCAA All Americans and national rankings over his 6 year tenure. Kevin will continue in his full time role as Assistant Athletics Director-Eligibility & Compliance and will always be a fantastic resource for the new coach and student-athletes looking to continue his winning ways."