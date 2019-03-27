Rutherford Looking for New Home
6 foot 3 Monmouth guard Nick Rutherford is looking for a new college home. Rutherford came to the Hawks from Florida Atlantic.This past season for the Hawks he averaged 5.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg in...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news