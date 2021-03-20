Rutgers vs. Houston roster comparison & stat breakdown
After their first NCAA Tournament win since 1983, Rutgers will face Houston Sunday in the 2nd round.A look at the talent on the Cougara roster and a comparison with that of RutgersTo look at the Ru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news