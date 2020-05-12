News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 12:02:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rubino Makes College Pick

Gio Rubino
Gio Rubino
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 1 former Pequannock star Gio Rubino has made his college plans.The Cheshire Academy postgrad has decided to attend Muhlenberg.As a high school senior he averaged 20.2 ppg with 52 treys and a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}