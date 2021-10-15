Rowley finds new college home
6 foot 9 former Union County College star Jordan Rowley has found his college home. Rowley has transferred from Benedict College to LimestoneCOLLEGE CAREER2020-21 Season - 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.3 apg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news