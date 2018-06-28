New RCGC Men's Basketball Coach Will Wareham has proven he is able to handle the major challenges of a junior college program along with the recruiting rigors that go with the job.

Nevertheless he is excited at both the challenges and potential of assuming the Roadrunners' men's basketball position, which he will begin in the 2018-19 season.

In fact, he can hardly contain his enthusiasm!

"I'm all pumped up and ready to go!" said Wareham, the former successful coach at Cumberland County College. "The pool of potential players from all over South Jersey is extensive. RCGC Athletics has a great reputation and a great location, and I'm excited to continue this tradition."

Wareham just completed three seasons at Cumberland County, where he guided the Dukes to two Region XIX playoff appearances and a 48-37 overall record. His best season was the most recent 2017-18 campaign when the Dukes advanced to the NJCAA Region XIX D-III championship game, falling just short of upsetting Brookdale in the finals. Cumberland finished last season with a 23-7 overall record.

In his first season in 2015-16, the Dukes qualified for their first Region XIX post season berth in 10 years with a 16-12 record.

"We did well with recruiting and keeping the players academically eligible, and these are challenges every coach faces," Wareham said. "It was exciting to bring the Cumberland program to the brink of a Region XIX title, and I know we will have this kind of success at RCGC!"

At RCGC, the Roadrunners have won 16 Region XIX titles in the school's storied history and have enjoyed multiple trips to the Region XIX playoffs in recent years. The Runners' last region championship came in 2007.

"The RCGC program has a chance every year at going deep into the playoffs and winning championships," Wareham said. "The recruiting pool in Gloucester and Camden counties and nearby areas is amazing. The talent pool here will lead to plenty of success."

Recruiting is an area that Wareham has excelled over the past two decades. Prior to his stint at Cumberland County, he was as an assistant coach at Gwynedd Mercy College, where he served as the team's lead recruiter and as head of player development. During his five-season tenure, he helped head coach John Baron's program compile a solid 78-31 record.

"I've had my hands in all aspects of the game, so I'm ready for anything," said Wareham. "I've had a lot of great support along the way, and I know that will be the case at RCGC."

Wareham was a former high school standout at Lower Cape May through 1996, later graduating from Post University in Waterbury, CT.

He has 20 years of total service in the New Jersey Army National Guard, including 11 as a recruiter with the military service. He served in Iraq in 2003 and 2004.

"Recruiting is something I do all the time, and I love to help young people," he said. "I remember being in this situation myself when I was younger, and the military was a perfect situation for me to help me finish college and start my career.

"My recruiting with the military has also helped to boost my coaching career."

Wareham's enthusiasm, experience and positive attitude will serve Roadrunner Athletics well, said Brian Rowan, Executive Director of Athletics.

"We feel really good about making this hire," said Rowan. "Will is going to be a great addition to our program. His enthusiasm and track record of success at this level are excellent. We want to compete for regional and national championships every year in every sport and this hire positions us well to do that in men's basketball. "

Outside of Gwynedd Mercy, Wareham is also the co-founder and co-director of New Jersey Soldiers Basketball Club, which has expanded from 11 players to over 85 in recent years.

A resident of Vineland, Ware is married with six kids.

