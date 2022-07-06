Rowan adds transfer
Rowan has added a transfer from West Chester.6 foot 4 Tim Myarick has transferred to the NJ school.Myarick played his high school ball at CheltenhamCOLLEGE CAREER2019-20 Season - DNP2020-21 Season ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news