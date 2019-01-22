Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 17:24:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ross Makes Pick

V9rvu9nj1odjievqvaqi
Marcellus Ross
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 St. Joseph's Hammonton Sr. Marcellus Ross has made his college pick. Ross has decided to stay in state and attend Caldwell University.An excellent shooter has has 195 treys thus far in his...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}