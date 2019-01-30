Roselle Catholic vs. Ranney Preview/Prediction
On Wednesday night at 7:30 at Brookdale CC in Lincroft #1 Roselle Catholic will face #2 Ranney. Both teams have been ranked first or second all year by NJHoops.com. Over the past eight years we ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news