Haye finds next college home

Haye finds next college home

6 foot 7 former Paul VI star Hartnell Haye has found his next college home.

 Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Mountain East

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 Mountain East

Former Bogota star Dieker Padrino was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the Mountain East

 Jay Gomes
May finds next college home

May finds next college home

6 foot 2 former St. Mary's Rutherford star Alex May has found his next college home

 Jay Gomes
Roberts has college home

Roberts has college home

6 foot 2 former Immaculate Conception star Titus Roberts has found his college home.

 Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 NE-10 Part 3

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 NE-10 Part 3

Former St Thomas Aquinas star Tristian Jeffries was among the NJ Hoopers playing D-2 2023-24 in the NE-10 Part 3

 Jay Gomes

Published Oct 21, 2024
Roselle Catholic adds guard
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
