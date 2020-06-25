NJHoops - Rogers Makes College Pick

Rogers Makes College Pick
6 foot 6 former Immaculate Conception star Zaire Rogers has made his college pick.Rogers has decided to play at D-2 Slippery Rock.Rogers transferred out of state before this season. He transferred ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news