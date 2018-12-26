Ticker
Rogers Gaining Interest

Onergbvwropvdcwhplvo
Colby Rogers
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
6 foot 4 Roselle Catholic Sr. Colby Rogers is generating college recruiting interest.Rogers has offers from NJIT, Wagner, FDU, East Carolina, Boston U, Cal Polytech, Cal State Fullerton, Robert Mor...

