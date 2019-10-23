News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 11:57:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rogers Finds New Home

Zaire Rogers
Zaire Rogers
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 senior Zaire Rogers has found his new home.Rogers has transferred out of state. He has gone from Immaculate Conception to Gray Collegiate Academy in South Carolina.He spent his freshman se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}