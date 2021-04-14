Rogers finds new college home
6 foot 5 former Roselle Catholic star Colby Rogers has found his new college home.Rogers is transferring from Cal Poly to Siena.COLLEGE CAREER2019-20 Stats - 8.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.8 apg in 22.4 mpg, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news