Robinson finds next college home
6 foot 5 former Immaculate Conception/Compass Prep star Kyle Robinson has found his next college home.Robinson is transferring from Malcolm X Shabazz Junior College in Chicago to Yavapai Junior Col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news