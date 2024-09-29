Roberts finds new college home
6 foot 6 2022 Life Center grad Amaahd Roberts has found his college home.Roberts has transferred from Lake Land JC to Iowa Western JC.COLLEGE CAREER2023-24 Season - 6.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1 apg, 16 trey...
