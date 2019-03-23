Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivera Moving On

Dastthxoy5bdwv2nk068
Lonnie Rivera
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 former Don Bosco star Lonnie Rivera is looking for another new college home. After Don Bosco he went to American and than to Wagner.He is looking to move on from Wagner.This season he aver...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}