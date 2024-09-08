Ritchwood makes college pick
6 foot 5 recent American Christian grad Caleb Ritchwood has made his college pick.Ritchwood has decided to attend Penn College.This season he averaged 21 ppg with 66 treys and a high of 49. He led ...
