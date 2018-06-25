It is with heavy heart we report the untimely death of 2016 Old Bridges grad Zach Attanese who died last week in an auto accident along with his father.

They were killed in a six car crash in Michigan

The two sport star was headed to Florida State on a baseball scholarship.

He started his college career pitching at North Carolina. He pitched this season for State College of Florida JC where he was 10-3 with 94 strikeouts in 88 innings.

As a senior he helped Old Bridge to a 18-9 record and final NJ Hoops ranking of 71st in the state. He averaged 3 ppg scoring 9 versus Holmdel.

He was selected to NJ Hoops All Baseball Team in 2016