RIP - Tommy Sacks
It is once again that we share bad news as we report on the passing of Roselle Catholic Assistant Coach Tommy Sacks.
He has been a mainstay on Coach Dave Boff's staff for most of his tenure there helping make RC a state and national power..
Sacks apparently died of a heart attack this morning.
Words can't express how much we will miss Tommy Sacks. He loved coaching the kids at RC. He loved them as people and would do anything for them. Our prayers go out to his family and to all those who loved him. RIP Tommy. We love you and will miss you terribly.— RC Basketball (NJ) (@rc_basketball) May 11, 2020