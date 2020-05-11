News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 17:15:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

RIP - Tommy Sacks

Tommy Sacks
Tommy Sacks
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

It is once again that we share bad news as we report on the passing of Roselle Catholic Assistant Coach Tommy Sacks.

He has been a mainstay on Coach Dave Boff's staff for most of his tenure there helping make RC a state and national power..

Sacks apparently died of a heart attack this morning.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}