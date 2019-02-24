Ticker
Riley Makes Pick

Cameron Riley
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
6 foot 8 Sparta Sr. Cameron Riley has made his college pick.Riley has decided to attend Bates College.This season he helped Sparta to a 22-2 record and the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament title....

