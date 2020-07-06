 NJHoops - Rider Lands Juco Wing
Rider Lands Juco Wing

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Rider has landed a commitment from a 6 foot 7 Hinds Junior College (Raymond Mississippi) Wing Dontrell McQuarterThis season he averaged 15.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.9 apg while shooting 56.5% from the f...

