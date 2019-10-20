News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 19:57:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rider Lands Big

Lawrence Foreman
Lawrence Foreman
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Rider has landed a big man for their 2020 recruiting class.6 foot 9 Lawrence Foreman from Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.Foreman hails from Jamaica and has only been in the country for four years...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}