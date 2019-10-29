News More News
basketball

Rider Adds Wing

Jordan Smalls
Jordan Smalls
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Rider has landed a commitment from 6 foot 6 wing Jordan Smalls.Smalls played at Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough Georgia.Last season he helped his team to a 22-9 record and averaged 4 ppg and ...

