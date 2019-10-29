Rider Adds Wing
Rider has landed a commitment from 6 foot 6 wing Jordan Smalls.Smalls played at Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough Georgia.Last season he helped his team to a 22-9 record and averaged 4 ppg and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news