Rider Adds Guard
Rider has gotten a commitment from another Philadelphia guard. 6 foot 2 Allen Powell from La Salle Academy had decided to attend the NJ school.This past season Powell helped La Salle to a 26-4 reco...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news