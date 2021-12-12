Rider Adds Big Transfer
Rider has added a big transfer.6 foot 9 Tariq Ingraham is headed to the NJ school from Wake Forest.He played his high school ball at Monsignor Bonner Prendergast in Philadelphia and is returning to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news