Riddick makes plans
6 foot 8 Franklin senior Devon Riddick has made his plans.Riddick has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.This season he helped the Warriors to a 16-12 record. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news