It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of legendary NJ coach and trainer Rich Leary.

Leary has been training NJ basketball players for well over 30 years.

Back in late 80's and early 90's he coached one of the premier NJ AAU basketball programs Lehman's Demons. He later went on to form Hoops America.

The tag line for Hoops America was "Kids to Pros" and Rich coached them all.

His passion for the game was unparalleled and he will be missed.