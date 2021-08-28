Rhoden makes plans
6 foot 10 recent Ranney grad Kyle Rhoden has made his plans for next season. Rhoden has to decided to attend Spire Institute in Ohio.This season he helped Ranney to a 9-1 record and final NJHoops.c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news