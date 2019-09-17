News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 13:49:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rhoden Finds New Home

Kyle Rhoden
Kyle Rhoden
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 9 Jr. Kyle Rhoden has found his new home.Rhoden has transferred from Central Regional to RanneyLast season he averaged 9.6 rpg, 14 rpg and 3 bpgEarly in his career in the off-season he was n...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}