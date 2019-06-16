News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 15:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Reynoso Makes Pick

Ol8b2bkbfg5vfjpmkxmx
Skerling Reynoso
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 3 Barringer Sr. Skerling Reynoso has made his college plans. Reynoso has decided to stay close to home and play in the tough New Jersey Athletic Conference for Rutgers Newark.As a senior he ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}