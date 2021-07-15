Reyes makes plans
5 foot 9 recent Ridgefield Park grad Jenci Reyes has made his plans for next season. Reyes has decided to stay in state and spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College PrepLast season ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news