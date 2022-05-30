Rento makes college pick
6 foot 1 West Morris senior David Rento has made his college pick.Rento has decided to attend Moravian.This season he helped West Morris to a 16-12 record. He averaged 10.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 3.9 apg...
