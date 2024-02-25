Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2024
The Region 19 Junior College Tournament In D-2 starts this week. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.
The winner of the region earns a chance to go to the nationals in Danville Illinois March
Semifinals:
Tuesday February 27
4th seeded Mercer CC at top seeded Raritan Valley CC
3rd seeded Middlesex CC at 2nd seeded Morris CC
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday March 2
PRIOR YEARS
LAST YEAR
Raritan Valley took care of Lackawanna 75-65. 6 foot 6 So. Dan Dextraze hit for 28.
2 YEARS AGO
Raritan Valley CC lost to Delaware Tech 86-78.
3 YEARS AGO
Cancelled
4 YEARS AGO
Essex CC beat Raritan Valley CC 85-77. 6 foot 1 So. Jaylen Robinson had 28 on 10-13 shooting.
5 YEARS AGO
Morris CC topped Lackawana PA JC 83-76.
6 YEARS AGO
Ulster edged Morris CC 76-74.
7 YEARS AGO
Essex topped Rowan Burlington 86-70. 6-foot-4 So. Frank Rokins tallied 15.
8 YEARS AGO
Essex beat Manor 66-65. 6-foot-0 Fr. Kyrie Stewart (Harlem NY) had 18. 5-foot-10 So. Tre Morris (Salisbury MD) was named MVP.
Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2023 2/26/23
Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2022
Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020
Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Results 2019
