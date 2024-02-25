Advertisement
Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Seeds/Schedule 2024

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
The Region 19 Junior College Tournament In D-2 starts this week. The region includes NJ, Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania.

The winner of the region earns a chance to go to the nationals in Danville Illinois March

Semifinals:

Tuesday February 27

4th seeded Mercer CC at top seeded Raritan Valley CC

3rd seeded Middlesex CC at 2nd seeded Morris CC

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday March 2


PRIOR YEARS

LAST YEAR

Raritan Valley took care of Lackawanna 75-65. 6 foot 6 So. Dan Dextraze hit for 28.

2 YEARS AGO

Raritan Valley CC lost to Delaware Tech 86-78.


3 YEARS AGO

Cancelled

4 YEARS AGO

Essex CC beat Raritan Valley CC 85-77. 6 foot 1 So. Jaylen Robinson had 28 on 10-13 shooting.

5 YEARS AGO

Morris CC topped Lackawana PA JC 83-76.

6 YEARS AGO

Ulster edged Morris CC 76-74.

7 YEARS AGO

Essex topped Rowan Burlington 86-70. 6-foot-4 So. Frank Rokins tallied 15.

8 YEARS AGO

Essex beat Manor 66-65. 6-foot-0 Fr. Kyrie Stewart (Harlem NY) had 18. 5-foot-10 So. Tre Morris (Salisbury MD) was named MVP.

Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2023 2/26/23

Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Wrap/All Tournament Team 2022

Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2020

Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Results 2019

