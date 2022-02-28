Region 19 D-2 Juco Tournament Seeds & Schedule 2022
The winner of the region earns the chance to go to the nationals in Danville Illinois March 5-6 Semifinals:Thursday February 243rd seeded Morris CC lost to 2nd seeded Delaware TechTop seeded Rarita...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news