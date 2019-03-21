Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 06:36:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Regan Makes Pick

Zdhfutyrki5n0p0t7fnh
Conor Regan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 5 Gloucester Catholic star Conor Regan has made his college pick.Regan has decided to attend D-2 Chestnut Hill. As a senor he averaged 19.8 ppg and 8.4 rpg with 68 treys. He had a high of 24...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}