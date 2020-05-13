KANSAS CITY, Mo. (5-12-20) – In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NABC, WBCA and NCAA have together initiated a review of potential alternative recruiting opportunities for prospective student-athletes from the class of 2021 and beyond.

Additionally, the NABC Board of Directors and WBCA Executive Committee have recommended to the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee an extension of the current recruiting dead period through July 31, 2020.The NCAA-established recruiting dead period currently runs through May 31.

“The summer months are crucial to the recruiting process for coaches and prospective student-athletes alike,” said NABC President and TCU head coach Jamie Dixon. “The NABC is committed to working alongside the WBCA, the NCAA and scholastic and non-scholastic event personnel to encourage the development of alternative evaluation opportunities as soon as circumstances allow. It is important to note that these temporary changes would not decrease the number of available scholarship opportunities.”

“The NABC Board of Directors does not take the impact of this recommendation lightly,” Dixon said. “However, our highest priority must remain the wellbeing of prospects, their families, our current teams, and our fellow coaches. We must also be respectful of the financial burdens that many of our institutions and prospects’ families are currently facing.

”“Our commitment to the health and safety of our players, our prospects and each other outweighs our need to recruit during this uncertain time. That is why the WBCA’s community of coaches joins the NABC and our colleagues in men’s basketball in supporting an extension of the current NCAA recruiting dead period through July 31,” said WBCA President Tricia Cullop, head coach at Toledo.

“I also want to assure the Class of 2021 that we have not forgotten you,” Cullop added. “The WBCA is committed to working with the NCAA, high school and club coaches, and non-scholastic event operators on making adjustments to the current recruiting calendar so that we college coaches have an opportunity to see you, evaluate you and recruit you once medical experts say it is safe for everyone involved. We want to give all of you a chance to play college women’s basketball. You are our future.”