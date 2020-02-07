News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 15:33:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rawlins Makes Pick

Savon Rawlins
Savon Rawlins
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 6 Lawrenceville Pep two sport star has made his college plans.Rawlins has decided to play football at Columbia.He spent the past three seasons on the Lawrenceville basketball team.As a junor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}