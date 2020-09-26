Randolph Makes College Pick
6 foot 5 former Willingboro star Marcus Randolph has made his college pick.The Archbishop Carroll PA senior has committed to Richmond.Randolph transferred from Willingboro to Archbishop Wood before...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news