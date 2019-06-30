News More News
2019-06-30 basketball

Randolph Finds New Home

Marcus Randolph
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 rising junior Marcus Randolph has found a new home. Randolph has transferred from Willingboro to Archbishop Wood.Last season he averaged 20.2 ppg. The coaches named him 1st Team BCSL Patri...

