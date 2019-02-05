Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 19:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ranaghan Makes Pick

Detsqnzvhki7kf46ra5a
Kevin Ranaghan
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 4 Saddle River Day Sr. Kevin Ranaghan has made his college choice. Ranaghan has decided to attend SUNY Geneseo in Geneseo NYThis season he has helped Saddle River Day to a perfect 19-0 recor...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}