News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 13:17:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ramos Makes Plans

A65wqjbt8elmnr3vcqgp
Mike Ramos
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 1 Bloomfield Sr. Mike Ramos has made his plans for next season. Ramos has decided to spend a postgraduate season at Taft School.He started his senior season at the Patrick School and moved b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}