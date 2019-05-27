News More News
Rafano Makes Plans

Zach Rafano
Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
5 foot 11 South River Sr. Zach Rafano has made his college plans.Rafano has decided to attend Curry College in Massachusetts.As a senior he helped the Rams to a 17-10 record. He averaged over 7 ppg...

