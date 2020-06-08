News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 16:20:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Radovich Finds New College Home

Luka Radovich
Luka Radovich
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 5 former Cresskill star Luka Radovich has found his next college home.Radovich has transferred from Fordham where he was a walk-on, to Ithaca.As a freshman he appeared in 3 games and grabbed...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}